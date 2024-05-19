Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,081 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adeia were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADEA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adeia by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,941,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Adeia during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,168,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Adeia by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,441,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 97,792 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adeia by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 903,568 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adeia by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

ADEA stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADEA shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

See Also

