Amalgamated Bank Sells 192 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $233.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.50. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.78 and a 1 year high of $263.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.04.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.54 million. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRTS

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.