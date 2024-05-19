Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after acquiring an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 600,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Kailix Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 644,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 131,404 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 7.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after buying an additional 123,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Green Plains

Green Plains Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.