Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 82,540 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

GBX opened at $51.42 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $501,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $501,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,783,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

