Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in CoreCivic by 966.8% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CXW opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

