Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,406,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

AMZN opened at $184.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.72.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

