Amer Sports (AS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect Amer Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06.

AS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

