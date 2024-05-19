Amer Sports (AS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect Amer Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amer Sports Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
