Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ameren by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 120,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ameren by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Ameren stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren
Insider Transactions at Ameren
In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
