Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ameren by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 120,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ameren by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.