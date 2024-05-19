American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 153,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 51,194 shares.The stock last traded at $84.27 and had previously closed at $84.12.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $913.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

