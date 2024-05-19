American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $17,804,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 136,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 102,150 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 93,240 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

