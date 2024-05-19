Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Shares of AP opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The firm had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
