Analysts Set Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target at $50.33

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.
