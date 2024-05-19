Analysts Set Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target at $50.33

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,239.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

