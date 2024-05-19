Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT at $201.00

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $224.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -504.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
