Analysts Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target at $52.46

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

