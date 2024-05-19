Analysts Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Price Target at C$13.75

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.75.
CVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.