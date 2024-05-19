Analysts Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Price Target at C$13.75

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

CVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$451.62 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.81. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

(Get Free Report

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.