Analysts Set dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) PT at C$10.48

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.03.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DNTL. Desjardins reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
