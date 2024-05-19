Analysts Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TSE FRX opened at C$9.51 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$9.00 and a 12 month high of C$15.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. The stock has a market cap of C$257.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.01.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a negative net margin of 75.50%. The business had revenue of C$13.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$207,029.47. In related news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$207,029.47. Also, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$152,345.67. Insiders have sold a total of 39,112 shares of company stock worth $390,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

