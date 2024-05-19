Analysts Set Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target at $128.67

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITGR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after buying an additional 446,508 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Integer by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $18,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 97,851 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITGR stock opened at $120.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

