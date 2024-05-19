Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Price Target at C$26.88

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.88.
TPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
TSE TPZ opened at C$22.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.59. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.03 and a 52-week high of C$23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.50.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2183457 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
