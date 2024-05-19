Analyzing Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) & Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Exscientia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -29.04% -26.85% Exscientia -737.10% -36.44% -26.39%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.51 million ($0.50) -9.10 Exscientia $25.60 million 24.56 -$181.56 million ($1.48) -3.51

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Exscientia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exscientia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exscientia has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences and Exscientia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exscientia 0 2 2 0 2.50

Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 779.12%. Exscientia has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Exscientia.

Summary

Exscientia beats Anavex Life Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41 for the treatment of depression, stroke, and neurogenerative disease; ANAVEX 1066 for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy. It is also involved in the development of EXS4318, a PKC-theta inhibitor, under Phase 1 clinical trial for inflammation and immunology indications; EXS74539, a LSD1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for SCLC, AML, and potential additional indications; EXS73565, a MALT1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for multiple hematology indications; and DSP-0038, currently in Phase 1 studies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Rallybio, and GT Apeiron Therapeutics. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

