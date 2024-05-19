Analyzing Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $72.85 million 0.79 $9.29 million $1.42 8.63 Cathay General Bancorp $1.31 billion 2.11 $354.12 million $4.52 8.39

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 11.50% 7.47% 0.62% Cathay General Bancorp 24.41% 13.02% 1.52%

Dividends

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pathfinder Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cathay General Bancorp 1 3 1 0 2.00

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial, residential real estate, construction, and tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.