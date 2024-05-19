Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.43.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of AND opened at C$39.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.62. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$36.76 and a 1 year high of C$48.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$775.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million.
Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
