Andrew A. Gerber Sells 1,575 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Stock

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Paymentus Stock Performance
NYSE PAY opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 1.54.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.
About Paymentus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
