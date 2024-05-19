Anshul Maheshwari Sells 2,441 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25.

SI-BONE Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $14.92 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SI-BONE last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $27.29.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

