Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $829,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,311 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 808,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $155,701,000 after buying an additional 112,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,270 shares of company stock worth $64,605,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.71.

Apple Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $189.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day moving average is $182.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

