Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tiller Private Wealth Inc.

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $24,032,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $214,018,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 359,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,662,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,270 shares of company stock worth $64,605,696. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.