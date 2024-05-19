Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 132,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 90,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,208,000. Finally, ESG Planning lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning now owns 14,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.71.

Apple Trading Up 0.0 %

Apple stock opened at $189.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day moving average is $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,270 shares of company stock worth $64,605,696. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.