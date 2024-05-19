Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $14.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 92,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

