ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of ArcBest worth $43,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ArcBest by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

