ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.69.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 235.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.