Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Kerry S. Cole Sells 10,978 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arcosa Stock Down 0.3 %
ACA stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcosa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after buying an additional 39,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,960,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
