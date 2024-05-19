Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Kerry S. Cole Sells 10,978 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACA stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcosa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after buying an additional 39,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,960,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

