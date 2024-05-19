Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 0.5% Higher

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $326.06 and last traded at $321.82. 382,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,526,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.93.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,018 shares of company stock valued at $112,232,499 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

