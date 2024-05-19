Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Down 9.1%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 250,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,309,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.35.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.

