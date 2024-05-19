Arora Ashish Sells 52,901 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 52,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $385,648.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,898,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $168,213.98.

On Monday, May 13th, Arora Ashish sold 56,581 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $399,461.86.

On Friday, May 10th, Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $918,512.46.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $6.95 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,096.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth $72,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

