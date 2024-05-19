Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARQQ opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

