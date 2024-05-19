Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 277,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.61 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

