Arrow Exploration’s (AXL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 42 ($0.53) price target on the stock.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Arrow Exploration stock opened at GBX 20.25 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.35).

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

