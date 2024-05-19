Arrow Exploration’s (AXL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 42 ($0.53) price target on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Arrow Exploration stock opened at GBX 20.25 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.35).
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
