Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,607 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $24.77 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

