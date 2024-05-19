Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.89 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

