Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,581,000 after purchasing an additional 191,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Assurant by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,710,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $175.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.45 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.21 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

