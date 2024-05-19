AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $81.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $77.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

