Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.71 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

