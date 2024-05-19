ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.00.

Shares of ATS opened at C$47.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$41.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.28.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

