AutoZone (AZO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $35.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $152 EPS for the current fiscal year and $167 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,917.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,036.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,820.39. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,115.24.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

