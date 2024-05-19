Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $24.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVDL

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 159,577 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 266,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.