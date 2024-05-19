Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Shares Gap Down to $37.53

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.53, but opened at $35.80. Avangrid shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 1,869,596 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Avangrid Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92,698 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 163.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

