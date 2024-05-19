Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 2.26% of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000.

Get iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.