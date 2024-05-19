Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$15.75 to C$16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aya Gold & Silver traded as high as C$15.14 and last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 196990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.60.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AYA. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,548.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.85.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.0963569 earnings per share for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

