Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 218,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $205.05. The firm has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

