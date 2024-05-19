Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.80.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI stock opened at $197.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $199.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 228.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

